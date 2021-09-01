Santa Maria teens are invited to participate in a unique leadership training experience offered by the Santa Maria Chick-fil-A and the Recreation and Parks Department, beginning in September.
The Chick-fil-A Leadership Academy will kick off bi-monthly sessions from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Minami Community Center. Participants will learn leadership principles through interactive Leader Lab workshops.
At the conclusion of the program, participants will have the chance to apply their new skills and what they learned through a community impact project.
Students in grades 9 through 12 can apply for the academy online at app.chickfilaleaderacademy.com/apply. Applications are due Sept. 16.
Minami Community Center is located at 600 W. Enos Drive.
For more information, contact the Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.