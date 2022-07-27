Changes to post-shutdown activities at Diablo Canyon Power Plant are expected to save Pacific Gas and Electric Co. money, reduce environmental impacts and shorten the timeline to complete decommissioning, a utility spokeswoman said.

The update on the changes to the plan and the decommissioning timeline were presented at a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Agency meeting to discuss those activities held last week in San Luis Obispo.

Although Gov. Gavin Newsom is pushing to have PG&E apply for federal funds earmarked to keep nuclear plants operating when they are at risk of closing, PG&E has not yet applied for those funds and is forging ahead on shutting down the twin Diablo units in 2024 and ’25.

