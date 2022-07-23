Central Coast Truck Centers has been in Santa Maria since December of 2018 but have started a transformation that will allow it to become a destination for servicing and purchasing over the road trucks, while offering servicing motor-homes, school buses and much more.

Central Coast Truck Center celebrated the one-year anniversary of its new Santa Maria facility on July 6. The anniversary marked a big step in a transformation that will position CCTC to become a destination for the servicing and purchasing of long-haul trucks, while still offering quality service for motor homes, school buses and more. 

After being purchased in December 2018 by California Truck Centers, one of the largest Freightliner and Western Star franchise dealers in California, two existing diesel businesses were renamed Central Coast Truck Center and became part of a growing collection of full-service truck dealerships in the state.

The increased business from different parts of the state, and the potential growth of the industry in our area gave California Truck Centers the impetus and momentum to expand the scope of the Santa Maria location and the reach of their services. 

The newly constructed 40,000-square-foot dealership and service facility in Santa Maria offers Central Coast Truck Center the ability to service many types of large vehicles from the Central Coast, Central Valley and elsewhere.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

