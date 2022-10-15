The Santa Maria Valley Chamber wants to join with our state partners in highlighting the value and importance of this segment of our community.
According to the state chambers, Latinos in the United States are an economic powerhouse, contributing $2.8 trillion in gross domestic product (GDP) each year. In fact, they point out, if U.S. Latinos were a standalone country, they would rank as the fifth largest GDP in the world, larger than India, Russia, Canada, England and other major economies, according to a report by the Latino Donor Collaborative in partnership with Wells Fargo.
The article shared these data points which demonstrate the growing impact Hispanic business owners have on our state’s economy in terms of revenues generated and jobs created.
• Latino-owned businesses generate $460 billion in U.S. revenue and $100 billion in California revenue and employ 2.9 million of the nation’s workers, according to the 2021 State of Latino Entrepreneurship report by the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative.
• Despite making up only 18.6% of the U.S. population, Latinos have been responsible for 73% of the growth of the U.S. labor force since 2010. From 2010 to 2020, Latinos added workers to the U.S. labor force at a rate nearly 15 times that of non-Latinos, the Latino Donor Collaborative reported.
• In California, there are more than 70,000 Hispanic-owned, employer businesses located across the state, and the number of these enterprises continues to grow. According to the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce (CAHCC), Hispanics are starting businesses at a faster rate than the national average, growing 34% over the last 10 years compared to just 1% for all other small businesses.
In the decade preceding the pandemic, the number of Latino business owners increased 43.9% in California, compared to an increase of just 5% among non-Hispanic business owners.
• Latino business owners also are more likely to be building businesses for the long term — they are twice as likely to report their primary goal as an entrepreneur is to operate a business that can be inherited by their family, the Stanford University study found.
• Today, approximately 15.6 million Californians trace their roots to origins across the Americas, Indigenous communities of Latin America and Africa, and beyond, with 77% of these residents claiming heritage from Mexico alone.
• Due to the decline in immigration, California’s Hispanic residents are increasingly born in the U.S. or naturalized citizens. Two-thirds of Hispanic Californians are native born and 41% of the rest are citizens, for an overall citizenship rate of 81%.
The impact of Hispanic businesses and consumers in our local community mirrors these trends. In the Santa Maria Valley, it is impossible to conduct business, engage in community programs, or conduct our daily activities without interacting with Hispanic neighbors and co-workers. Our local economy, like that of the state, is stronger because of the contributions these individuals make.
Recognizing this, the Santa Maria Valley Chamber has recently stepped up our outreach and services to Hispanic businesses. Our newly launched Hispanic Business Committee is bringing great enthusiasm and leadership to make our commitment real in terms of services and programs to help these businesses grow and succeed. We invite all businesses to reach out and let us know how we can help in their specific circumstances.
As California’s Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close for this year, we are proud to join our voice with those around our community in saluting our Hispanic friends and neighbors. We appreciate all you do to make Santa Maria Valley a community where we want to live, raise our families, and work.
One of the Chamber’s brand promises is that, simply, we are here for business, and that includes all businesses in our community!
We appreciate CalChamber and the CAHCC for their contributions to this article.
Glenn Morris is the president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber.