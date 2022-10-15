The California Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with the California Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, recently published an article celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and the contributions of Hispanic businesses in California.

The Santa Maria Valley Chamber wants to join with our state partners in highlighting the value and importance of this segment of our community.

According to the state chambers, Latinos in the United States are an economic powerhouse, contributing $2.8 trillion in gross domestic product (GDP) each year. In fact, they point out, if U.S. Latinos were a standalone country, they would rank as the fifth largest GDP in the world, larger than India, Russia, Canada, England and other major economies, according to a report by the Latino Donor Collaborative in partnership with Wells Fargo.

Glenn Morris is the president and CEO of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber.

