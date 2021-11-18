Santa Barbara County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is inviting the public to the official unveiling of its newest location in mid-town Lompoc at 5:15 p.m. today.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the new CASA office located at 518 N. H St in Lompoc, with a community mixer hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce to follow.
The community event — featuring opportunities for networking, food and refreshments — represents the Chamber's first mixer since the onset of pandemic.
Members of the public are invited to attend and are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy to donate to a foster child.
Attendees will have the opportunity explore the new CASA office, family visitation space, CASA Café and learn more about the impactful work of the nonprofit in the Lompoc community.
CASA recruits, trains and supports community volunteers to serve as advocates for children in the court system who have experienced abuse or neglect throughout Santa Barbara County.
To learn more about CASA and how to become a CASA volunteer, visit sbcasa.org or call 805-739-9102.