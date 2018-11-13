The Santa Barbara Contractors Association recently honored Armstrong Associates General Contractors, the named general contractor for the $32-million, state-of-the-art Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center, as the “2018 Builder of The Year” at its annual event.
Armstrong Associates also received the Commercial Construction award for the construction of MOXI-The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, the LEED Gold Certified science museum that has been recognized as “One of The World’s Ten Best New Museums” by Fodor’s Travel.
“We’re thrilled that the SBCA membership acknowledged our commitment to build community assets, said Armstrong Associates founder and CEO, Earl Armstrong.
Armstrong Associates construction of “one of the world’s most technologically advanced surgical suites” and “one of the world’s 10 best new museums” had previously earned the Santa Barbara based general contractor an Excellence in Project Management Award from the Associated General Contractors of California for the construction of the Intraoperative Magnetic Resonance Imagery (iMRI) Suite at Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital; and, the prestigious President’s Award from the Santa Barbara Beautiful committee for the construction of the hands-on science museum that has “transformed lower State Street and the greater Santa Barbara community.”
The company has extensive experience in all types of commercial construction, including new commercial shell buildings, tenant improvements, hospital and healthcare facilities, hotels, museums, industrial facilities, churches, and restaurants and offices.
For more information about Armstrong Associates General Contractors, Inc., visit armassoc.com or call Bill Shields at (805) 569-6170.