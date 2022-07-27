Buellflat Rock Co.’s Deep Mining Reclamation Plan earned unanimous conceptual approval Wednesday from the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission after the company made voluntary revisions to address concerns raised by neighbors and commissioners at a June 8 hearing.

The approval is considered “conceptual” because the plan now must be submitted to the California Department of Mine Reclamation for its blessing before returning to the commission for the final OK.

In June, the commission delayed taking action on the reclamation plan so Buellflat officials could consider concerns raised about the volume of truck traffic and neighbors’ complaints of noise and dust from the operation in the Santa Ynez River channel just west of Solvang.

