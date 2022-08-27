Santa Maria's New Life Bath & Kitchen allows homeowners the opportunity to bring their house closer to their vision of home with personal and professional service, along with four decades of experience in the Santa Maria Valley. Learn more about New Life Bath & Kitchen's services and set up a consultation on their website, www.newlifehi.com.

If home is where the heart is, one of the best ways to make both look and feel a little younger is with a professional remodel. New Life Bath & Kitchen in Santa Maria offers full-service refinishing, refacing and remodeling from a company with more than 43 years of service in the area. 

New Life was founded by Chuck Winkles as a painting company after he moved from Huntington Beach in the late 1970s, with kitchen and bathroom remodeling services added 15 years ago.

The transition from painting houses to remodeling service seemed like a natural one as transformations are involved in both, but the striking difference created by interior upgrades can be stunning even for experienced craftsmen. 

New Life Cabinets.jpg

New Life's Santa Maria showroom, at 2225 Skyway Drive, gives you a look at all of the types of cabinet doors, handles and knobs available to make your kitchen match your style.
New Life Pull Knobs.jpg

Colorful pull knobs and ornate drawer handles allow you to personalize your decor, creating a unique space that invites you to relax and enjoy a home that features your personal touch and taste. 
New Life Kitchen.jpg

New Life Bath & Kitchen offers resurfacing and full remodel services for your kitchen, allowing you to update old fixtures, features and colors.
New Life Painting.jpg

New Life offers a plethora of home services including exterior and interior painting, along with emergency restoration services after fires and floods.

This article was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and was created from an interview conducted by Molly Schiff, SMV Chamber director of member and community engagement.

Listen to the full interview on SantaMariaTimes.com, and watch our video highlighting the work of New Life Bath & Kitchen at http://santamaria.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online Producer

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and the Santa Ynez Valley News.

Recommended for you