If home is where the heart is, one of the best ways to make both look and feel a little younger is with a professional remodel. New Life Bath & Kitchen in Santa Maria offers full-service refinishing, refacing and remodeling from a company with more than 43 years of service in the area.
New Life was founded by Chuck Winkles as a painting company after he moved from Huntington Beach in the late 1970s, with kitchen and bathroom remodeling services added 15 years ago.
The transition from painting houses to remodeling service seemed like a natural one as transformations are involved in both, but the striking difference created by interior upgrades can be stunning even for experienced craftsmen.
"With painting, you can see the outside; you're driving down the street one day and it’s not looking so great and the next week it is looking completely different, which is nice. But, man, the ‘wow factor’ of a kitchen and bathroom remodel is pretty amazing,” said New Life President Noah Winkles, who is the son of Chuck Winkles.
Updating interior spaces, replacing fixtures and cabinets, upgrading old flooring and changing dated color patterns makes a big impact to the welcoming feeling of the house overall. New Life Bath & Kitchen offers multiple types and styles of cabinets, countertops, handles and pull knobs for bathrooms or kitchens that allow homeowners to personalize and reclaim their homes from design tastes and practices of previous decades.
"To see a before and after is really amazing. It's like the house isn't even the same house,” Noah Winkles said.
While the addition of the remodeling side added an important service, painting is still a large part of New Life's offerings. More than four decades of experience are poured on and rolled into their residential and commercial work, changing the appearance and energy of each building with new paint, trim and design flourishes.
Recently, New Life added restoration services to their portfolio.
“[We offer] fire cleanup, water mitigation if you have a flood. There’s trauma cleanup, hoarding cleanup so they do a bunch of different stuff," Noah Winkles said. "If there is any sort of emergency service, you give us a call and we can help you out.”
New Life has grown from a painting service to a near full-service home remodeling business, allowing the company to now employ more than 50 people locally. Noah Winkles pointed out that New Life has been able to grow in such a consistent fashion because they are focused on building a team, and providing customer service based on consistent values.
Operating a business based on those consistent values also has pushed New Life into charitable work in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County.
About eight years ago, New Life started what was then called the Paint it Forward charity. The mission has now been rebranded as New Life in the Neighborhood but still allows the business to lend their services to help address a need in the neighborhood, and of their neighbors.
Whether it is helping a local veteran, or partnering with Angels Foster Care in Santa Maria and in Santa Barbara, New Life is able to go and paint houses for no charge.
"It’s something that we are pretty passionate about," Noah Winkles said. "If people have been kind to us," by contracting New Life's diverse services, "we should be kind to the community."
To learn more about New Life Bath & Kitchen, stop by the showroom located at 2225 Skyway Drive in Santa Maria to see all the finish and style options and talk to someone about taking th next step.
To review a full list of services offered by New Life, see a portfolio of their past work and request a consultation on their website, visit https://www.newlifehi.com.
This article was produced in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and was created from an interview conducted by Molly Schiff, SMV Chamber director of member and community engagement.