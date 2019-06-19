Owner Bob Oswaks, Head Baker Scott Smith and Chef David Jeffers of Bob’s WELL BREAD Bakery in Los Alamos, will welcome Refugio Ranch Vineyards as featured guests at their monthly Meet the Winery tasting series on Saturday, July 6 from 1 to 3 p.m. The public is invited to taste Refugio Ranch Vineyards wines, and enjoy a complimentary wine tasting paired with treats from Bob’s Well Bread Bakery foods.
Refugio Ranch began its story in 2006 when owner Kevin Gleason planted vines on one half of the acreage nestled in the north face of the Santa Ynez Mountains and on the other half with flats along the banks of the Santa Ynez River. Each terroir, Gleason said, produces a distinct flavor profile that give the label its uniqueness.
Refugio Ranch's proprietor said that along with his son Max — and later his daughter, Callie, and her husband Matthew — built the family owned and operated business' brand from scratch with a mission to craft wines of exquisite character, that would embody the soul of this unique corner of the earth.
Bob’s WELL BREAD Bakery is located at 550 Bell Street in Los Alamos.
For more information about the event, visit https://www.bobswellbread.com/ or call 805.344.3000
