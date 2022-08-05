Santa Maria will soon be home to a battery storage facility that can discharge 10 megawatts of electricity into the grid in four hours to meet demand during periods of peak use and be a load source when power generation exceeds demand.

On Wednesday, the Santa Maria Planning Commission approved the facility proposed for a 1-acre parcel on Industrial Way on a 3-0 vote with virtually no discussion.

Commissioner Tim Seifert was absent, and Commissioner Tom Lopez recused himself from the discussion due to a conflict of interest because, he said, battery storage was a source of income for him in early 2020.

