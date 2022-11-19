The developer of an apartment complex on South Blosser Road got a reduction in the cost of providing a new transit stop adjacent to his project on a new bus route Santa Maria officials said is needed to serve growth in the area.
Santa Maria Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the 86-unit Avante Apartments complex at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane, including the condition requiring construction of a bus turnout and bus shelter near the intersection.
But the city cut the cost of the shelter by about $11,100 through elimination of some of the elements initially included in the project plans — a trash can at $150, three side walls at $350 each, a wall map case for $625, a 20-watt bus stop security light at $2,125, an E-paper display at $7,465 and the U-shaped bike loop for $290.
Staff said that would bring the approximate cost of the shelter, to be purchased from Tolar, down to $29,500.
But applicant Steve Simoulis said that cost reduction didn’t take into account the construction of the bus turnout, which he estimated at $33,000, nor the freight on the materials nor the contractor’s installation costs.
He estimated the total cost at about $80,000 and asked that the city cover the cost of the shelter while he would cover the cost of building the turnout.
Simoulis also said the “elaborate shelter” was not required of the project previously approved for the site, was not used elsewhere in the city and not a standard requirement.
“It just seems like I’m the small guy here and I’m being burdened with this cost — it’s like, you know, approximately $80,000,” Simoulis said. “It seems like there’s a global transit plan based on [what] the diagram there showed.
“And I know the transit department has a $2 million capital budget for improvements like this already,” he said, adding he didn’t think he should be burdened with 100% of the cost since his project wasn’t the driver of the transit demand.
Transit Services Manager Gamaliel Anguiano said new projects proposed for across the street and farther north on South Blosser Road had agreed to install the bus shelters for a new route along the road.
He said the projects plus schools and a Community Health Care facility nearby were generating enough demand to require the new route, and he said the shelter specified will be the standard for all new bus stops as well as older stops that will be improved.
But commissioners and staff pointed out the commission didn’t have the authority to provide reimbursement for costs or make any other financial concessions.
They also said once the project was approved with the conditions for the bus stop, Simoulis could appeal that decision to the City Council.