The developer of an apartment complex on South Blosser Road got a reduction in the cost of providing a new transit stop adjacent to his project on a new bus route Santa Maria officials said is needed to serve growth in the area.

Santa Maria Planning Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved the 86-unit Avante Apartments complex at the southwest corner of South Blosser Road and Carmen Lane, including the condition requiring construction of a bus turnout and bus shelter near the intersection.

But the city cut the cost of the shelter by about $11,100 through elimination of some of the elements initially included in the project plans — a trash can at $150, three side walls at $350 each, a wall map case for $625, a 20-watt bus stop security light at $2,125, an E-paper display at $7,465 and the U-shaped bike loop for $290.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

