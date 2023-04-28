image003.png

Mark and Alexander Melby from Melby’s Jewelers, accepts the April 2023 Long-Standing Business of the Month recognition from Councilmember Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez.

 Contributed Photo

In an effort to remind the community of the unique, diverse and long-standing businesses we are fortunate to have in Santa Maria, the City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber have partnered to highlight different businesses in the City of Santa Maria through their Santa Maria Featured Businesses program.

This program gives recognition to businesses who have been in the community for a significant amount of time, or have provided unique or significant contributions to our community, while also providing valuable exposure to local businesses.

The focus for 12 months, since January 2023, gives recognition to local businesses for their longevity or to those who provide significant healthcare contributions. Each month, one business from each category is recognized during the City Council meeting and publicized by the City and the Chamber.

image001.png

Dr. Ray Arensdorf from Arensdorf Chiropractic accepts the April 2023 Healthcare Business of the Month recognition from Mayor Alice Patino.

