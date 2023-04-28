In an effort to remind the community of the unique, diverse and long-standing businesses we are fortunate to have in Santa Maria, the City of Santa Maria and Santa Maria Valley Chamber have partnered to highlight different businesses in the City of Santa Maria through their Santa Maria Featured Businesses program.
This program gives recognition to businesses who have been in the community for a significant amount of time, or have provided unique or significant contributions to our community, while also providing valuable exposure to local businesses.
The focus for 12 months, since January 2023, gives recognition to local businesses for their longevity or to those who provide significant healthcare contributions. Each month, one business from each category is recognized during the City Council meeting and publicized by the City and the Chamber.
April 2023 Featured Businesses:
Long-standing business - Melby’s Jewelers.
Healthcare business - Arensdorf Chiropractic.
Melby’s Jewelers has served the area for 101 years. Melby’s is known for its custom design, quality, repair, appraisal, and for its historic exterior clock dating from around 1910. The family-owned company began in 1922 in Lompoc as Arthur Melby Jeweler.
It moved to Santa Maria in 1936, initially at 116 North Broadway and later at 109 East Main Street. In 1945, Donald Melby came into the business, and was joined in 1975 by his son, Mark. Mark took over in 1987 and today the business has four employees. The store and its clock moved in 2000 to the Oak Knolls Shopping Center in the 1100 block of Clark Avenue in neighboring Orcutt.
Arensdorf Chiropractic, located at 912 East Main Street, was founded in 2006. The three-employee business treats patients with musculoskeletal pain and dysfunction through manual and instrument-assisted adjusting. Dr. Ray Arensdorf moved back to his hometown of Santa Maria upon graduating chiropractic college. He also is credentialed to provide DOT Physical Exams.
Dr. Arensdorf has served youth athletics by coaching for 15 years, serves the Kiwanis Club of Santa Maria, and has served on the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce for 14 years on its Board and in leadership.
Businesses are chosen by the Santa Maria Valley Chamber. To nominate a business or ask about the program, contact Molly Schiff, Director of Member & Community Engagement at the Chamber via email at molly@santamaria.com or by phone at 805-925-2403 ext. 816.
