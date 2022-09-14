This Saturday you can “Meet All the Hands That Feed You” when Santa Maria Valley agricultural operations will open their gates to the public for Santa Barbara County Farm Day.

That’s the theme for the fourth event that gives the public a chance to tour open farms, meet the owners, managers and workers and learn how the food goes from soil to your table.

“How do farmers provide fresh, wholesome, nutritious fruits and vegetables to consumers?” asked Brett Ferini, ranch manager at Rancho Laguna Farms. “It all starts with people, soil and water. Come to Farm Day to see how so many people bring together all the elements to provide us with the foods we love.”

