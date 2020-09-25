Women Winemakers Celebration pours $10K into County Foodbank coffers

Charitable organization Santa Barbara County Women Winemakers Celebration has donated $10,000 in proceeds from its 2020 industry event to benefit the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The donation will assist the Foodbank with its food distribution efforts as overall demand this year has increased due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to co-founder and public relations manager Anna Ferguson-Sparks.

Each year, the Winemaker Celebration brings together female vintners from throughout the county for a day of recognition that invites attendees to sample a plethora of local wines and gourmet fare crafted by female makers.

“We’re thrilled to be able to allocate these funds toward food distributions in the North County area," said Laurel Alcantar, development manager for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. "Our need for food resources has more than doubled over the past number of months, and almost 70% of the food we distribute is here in North County, so this is where our need is highest. This gift will have a huge impact on our clients.”

Prior to the pandemic, the Sunday brunch-themed celebration was held on March 8 at Roblar Farm in Santa Ynez and featured approximately two dozen female winemakers alongside Santa Ynez Valley female culinary professionals.