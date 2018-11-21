Individuals with an interest in the requirements of the next Agricultural Order have until mid-January to provide written comments on its conceptual framework and regulatory requirements.
The current Ag Order 3.0 — a waiver of waste discharge requirements from irrigated lands — was adopted in March 2017 with a three-year term by the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board and must be replaced with Ag Order 4.0 by March 2020, a board spokesman said.
Ag orders regulate runoff, or more accurately, contaminants in runoff from irrigated agricultural lands in order to protect the quality of both groundwater and surface water.
The Regional Water Board staff is currently conceptualizing the next Ag Order, which will be developed through a public process that includes calling for written comments on the current concepts, the spokesman said.
The Water Board is releasing a set of optional requirements for Ag Order 4.0 in a table format to help stakeholders comment on regulations that could be incorporated into the document.
Conceptual requirements outlined in the options tables address five agriculture-related water quality issues, the spokesman said.
They include nitrate loading in groundwater, nutrient loading in surface water, pesticide discharges to surface water and groundwater, sediment discharges to surface water and the protection of riparian habitat.
The options tables convey a range of regulatory requirements to address each of the five water quality issues that could be included in Ag Order 4.0.
Comments may address any areas related to Ag Order 4.0, the spokesman said. However, the Water Board is looking for responses to specific questions regarding the options tables — prioritization and phasing, numeric limits, time schedules, monitoring and reporting, incentives and consequences.
Board member also want comments about the California Environmental Quality Act management practice, regulatory requirement costs and proposed alternatives.
Technical justification or supporting rationale should be provided to clarify and support comments and recommendations, the spokesman said.
Recommendations and proposed alternative options also need to achieve the project objectives.
Those include protecting and restoring beneficial uses of riparian and wetland habitat and meeting water quality objectives by minimizing nitrate discharges to groundwater, nutrient discharges to surface water, pesticide toxicity in surface water and sediment discharges to surface water.
Recommendations and proposed alternatives should effectively track and quantify achieving those objectives over a specific, defined time schedule.
They also must comply with the State Nonpoint Source Pollution Control Program, the State Antidegradation Policy and relevant court decisions, like those pertaining to Coastkeeper, et al., lawsuits
In addition, they must comply with precedent-setting language in the Eastern San Joaquin Agricultural Order and other relevant statutes and water quality plans and policies, including total maximum daily loads in the Central Coast Region.
More detailed explanations and questions can be found under “Announcements” at www.waterboards.ca.gov/rwqcb3/water_issues/programs/ag_waivers/index.html.
Written comments must be received by the Water Board by noon Friday, Jan. 18, and should be emailed to AgNOI@waterboards.ca.gov with “Comments to Ag Order 4.0 Options Tables” in the subject line.