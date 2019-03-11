The Vineyard Team, a statewide program based in Atascadero, has announced that it is currently accepting educational scholarship applications from high school seniors graduating in 2019 or college students currently enrolled, and whose parent(s) or guardian(s) are vineyard or cellar workers, employed, or contracted by a member of the Vineyard Team. The application deadline is April 18. Scholarships will be awarded based on academic excellence, financial need and community involvement.
Since its 2015 inception, the Vineyard Team Educational Scholarship has awarded $50,000 in college scholarships to children of farmworkers. This past year, they increased their annual giving from $10,000 to $20,000, thanks to generous donations from local wineries.
2017 scholarship recipient, Gabriela Garcia, said that supporting five siblings was hard, "But it is why I try so hard and stay up late to study. It is why I do what I do."
For many graduating seniors and college students a scholarship like the Vineyard Team Educational Scholarship is essential to furthering their education, according to Kyle Beal Wommack, special projects coordinator with Vineyard Team.
"One applicant's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer and became the breadwinner of the family, responsible for caring for her siblings. So she had to put her education on hold," Wommack said.
When the applicant was chosen to receive an educational scholarship at the annual Team barbecue attended by industry professionals statewide, Wommack said, "There wasn't a dry eye in the house after she got done talking.
"All of them have really inspiring stories. These kids are really motivated to make a difference in the world," she added.
Interested applicants must first email their intent to apply to Kyle Beal Wommack at kyle@vineyardteam.org by March 28. After approval, applicants must complete the online application at http://www.vineyardteam.org/scholarship/. A personal statement, current transcript, SAT/ACT score (if still in high school) and a letter of recommendation will also need to be submitted. Final application packets are due April 18. Scholarship recipients will be awarded between $1,000 and $5,000 towards their continuing education.
Arising from growers' interest to educate and guide themselves towards sustainable winegrowing practices, Vineyard Team has become an internationally recognized leader in the sustainability movement since 1994. Visit www.VineyardTeam.org for more information.