Veggie Rescue throws milestone 'Million Pound Party' at St. Mark's

Veggie Rescue of Santa Ynez recently celebrated a major milestone collecting and delivering 1 million pounds of fresh produce to locals in need.
More than 80 community members turned out at the organization's "Million Pound Party," held on March 9 at St. Marks-in-the-Valley Church in Los Olivos.
The event spotlighted Veggie Rescue's accomplishments in combination with key agricultural partners, while honoring Veggie Rescue Executive Director Amy Derryberry.
According to an event spokeswoman, Derryberry acknowledged farmer partners "whose generosity and like-minded thinking" helped make the milestone possible.
Tutti Frutti Farms managers Cindy Douglas and Olive Cadwell countered that the relationship benefited all involved, said the spokeswoman.
Santa Maria Bonita School District’s Food Service Department awarded Veggie Rescue with a $705 donation to continue their work of serving Santa Barbara County community members who face food insecurity.
"Veggie Rescue will respond to our call within 24 hours, and pick up food we need to move, saving us time and labor that would have been spent breaking it down," the managers said. "And it is just good business and citizenship to be redirecting our excess to people who need it.”
Event sponsors and suppliers included the Buellton Senior Center, Chefs Bethany Markee, Lee Gottheimer, Daniel Milian and Solvang Bakery. Wine was provided by Solminer Wine Company and Folded Hills; and beer by Third Window Brewing Co.
Veggie Rescue’s mission is to improve the nutrition and quality of life for those struggling with food insecurity by providing them healthy, local produce and high-quality prepared food, and to work with farmers and local businesses to reduce food waste.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
