Valley View Photo of the Week: Ahhh, ranch life

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Diane Hernandez, retired Valley News employee and active art hobbyist, says living on an alpaca ranch in Santa Ynez has its perks, which include admiring breathtaking views of the surrounding mountain ranges and photographing special moments with fellow resident alpacas, sheep, goat, horses and her two senior dogs.

Santa Ynez Valley News editors will select and display a photo that best represents the local landscape, people and lifestyle of the Santa Ynez Valley. To submit your photos for a chance to be selected as "Valley View" photo of the week, email landre@syvnews.