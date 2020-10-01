Throwback Thursday: 'Great Pumpkin' gets a home, 1984

As published in the Thursday, Nov. 29, 1984, issue of the Santa Ynez Valley News:
GREAT PUMPKIN GETS A HOME Bill Filsinger of the Santa Barbara County Outdoor School got to take home El Rancho Market's "Great Pumpkin" recently for guessing its correct weight His guess? 94 pounds, which was the actual weight of the gigantic gourd.
Every Thursday, Santa Ynez Valley News editors will reach into the newspaper's 90-years of digital archives to offer you "Throwback Thursday," reminiscing about the rich history of the Santa Ynez Valley. To access this memory and more, subscribe to SYV News digital archives at SYVNews.com/archives.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.