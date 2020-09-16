Sustainable Ag Expo open for registration; event will be presented in virtual format

The 2020 Ag Expo & International Sustainable Winegrowing Summit will be presented in a virtual format this year due to COVID-19 protocols that limit gatherings.

Registration for the event, hosted by The Vineyard Team in Atascadero, is now open.

Since 2003, the annual conference has featured experts from all over the country to present comprehensive educational programming geared toward the local agricultural industry that include farmers, researchers and consultants.

Vineyard Team Executive Director Kris Beal explained that even more is available this year with the expo's altered design.

“The virtual format actually allows us so much flexibility," said Beal. "Rather than having to compress all the presentations into three days, we can offer an even greater variety of course content with time to dig a bit deeper."

Programming will also include access to a greater diversity of topics and speakers from all over the world, including Tasmania, New York and Pennsylvania.

"We now have speakers who are able to attend the expo without having to fly across the country, and registrants will be able to access valuable content for an entire month at their own convenience,” Beal said.

Some topics to be discussed, according to the event itinerary, include climate adaption, winegrape supply and demand, invasive insects, bio control for Pierce’s Disease, irrigation technology and regenerative agriculture, among others.