UC Cooperative Extension’s annual Santa Maria Strawberry Field Day in May will offer growers and workers information on a dozen topics, ranging from updates on new regulations to methods of managing nitrates, pests and diseases.
The field day set for 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, will be hosted by entomology and biologicals adviser Surendra Dara at Manzanita Berry Farms, 1891 W. Main St.
Topics will include reducing nitrate leaching in rainy winters, using a summer cover crop as a partial carbon source for anaerobic soil disinfection, precision fumigation, using aerial imagery for monitoring crop health, spider mite management, sprayer calibration and botrytis management strategies.
Spanish interpretation will be provided, and three Department of Pesticide Regulation and four certified crop adviser continuing education units have been requested for those who complete the day’s program.
Dara organized a recent conference on biologicals in Santa Maria and co-organized a meeting on soil and nutrient management in San Luis Obispo.
His paper on a new IPM model for the modern age will be published in the Journal of Integrated Pest Management.
The field day, which is free to growers and their teams and includes lunch, is sponsored by Manzanita Berry Farms and the California Strawberry Commission.
Those planning to attend should register online by May 10 at https://ucanr.edu/survey/survey.cfm?surveynumber=27125.
For more information, call the UC Cooperative Extension office at 805-781-5940.