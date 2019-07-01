Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau has announced that it will host the annual wine harvest street festival, Solvang Grape Stomp, for a second year on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 2 - 5 p.m. in downtown Solvang.
Solvang Stomp guests will have the opportunity to get barefoot and stomp grapes in vats, taste from dozens of area wineries, dance to a live band, drink pink in the “I Love Rosé Lounge” and purchase food inside the festival area from popular area eateries.
The pubic is invited to participate in the popular “Lucy & Ricky Ricardo" look-a-like contest based on Lucille Ball’s famous grape stomp television show episode. All participating Solvang stompers will receive a souvenir logo wine glass and foot towel, plus a ticket to win wine-related prizes.
Executive Director of the Solvang Conference & Visitors Bureau, Tracy Farhad, explained that according to their 2018 post-event survey, last year's inaugural event benefited the city. It attracted 500 guests with 46% of them staying in Solvang hotels, 60% purchasing wine or beer, and 75% of those consumers shopping and dining locally.
Solvang Stomp general admission is $75 per person with event access from 2 - 5 p.m. VIP Stompers (limited to 250 guests) features early admission at 1 p.m. and access to a private VIP area — admission is $125 per person. All guests must be at least 21 years of age.
The event will be held in downtown Solvang on First Street, between Mission Drive/Hwy 246 and Copenhagen Drive, and the adjacent Solvang Park.
Advance ticket purchases are available online at www.solvangusa.com/STOMP