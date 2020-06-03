You are the owner of this article.
Solvang horse training event 'The Movement' goes virtual June 21-23
Monty Roberts talks inside the Monty Roberts International Training Center at Flag is Up Farms in Solvang.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions still in effect, Solvang's horse event "The Movement" which attracts global attendees, has announced it will go virtual with its three-day seminar usually held in person at Flag Is Up Farms in Solvang.

“So many people wrote and requested we not cancel, if at all possible, we knew we needed to get creative and find a way not to disappoint," explained Monty Roberts, a local horseman and founder of the event. "The presenters were equally enthusiastic about staying the course. All of them that could travel to us ... are going to be there with me, social distancing of course. The others will be live from their locations, too."

Roberts said he will keep with tradition and use the round pen at his well-known ranch to hold live demonstrations for virtual attendees.

“Technology is amazing these days and I directed to my team to re-create the closest experience possible for the viewer who can submit questions ahead, watch from the best seat [with] multi-camera view, good sound and even [interact] with presenters during the sessions,” he said.

Famous horsewoman, author and professor Temple Grandin remains on the billing as one of many top trainers who will be featured LIVE at the virtual event, to share their knowledge and conduct a Q&A experience via a moderator who will take questions from attendees. 

Event ticket holders will be sent a private, secure link to log into the June event. 

The LIVE streaming which is provided in partnership with HorseandCountry.TV, will be recorded for ticket holders to play back after the event. 

Those with tickets to the in-person event, can roll their $275 general ticket over to next year’s The Movement 2021 (June 18-20), and receive free access to this year’s June 21-23 LIVE streaming sessions. 

V.I.P. Tickets can be rolled over to next year’s The Movement 2021 and receive access to this year’s LIVE streaming plus next year’s event with VIP extras.

Additional tickets to the event are available at themovement2020.com/

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

