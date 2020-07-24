Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch kicks off 2020 growing season

In approximately two months fall will arrive, and with it, the open fields at the Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch will be brimming with multicolored gourds of all sizes.

The three-generation family business recently announced that the 2020 pumpkin growing season is officially in full swing. And corn is on the way, too.

Steve Jacobsen, local farmer, pumpkin grower and owner of the pumpkin patch, reported that the pumpkin seeds were in the ground as of June 1, while the sowing of corn was set for July 24.

"We plant on the late side because, otherwise, [the corn] would require more water, and by the time we're open, the cornstalks would be dried up and cracking," Jacobsen said. "I'd rather have a nice green corn maze."

In addition to the family's locally-famous pumpkin patch, the 9.5-acre corn maze Jacobsen designs newly each year over a cup of coffee on any given morning, will be carved out again for adventure-seekers to successfully — or not — navigate through.

But in order for the cornstalks to grow to their expected 10 to 12 feet height, hot weather is required.

"I'm still waiting for our usual summer heat," Jacobsen said. "When it's hot, you can actually hear the corn grow."

For reasons of social distancing due to COVID-19 concerns, 4-foot wide maize pathways will be widened to 10 feet, and the number of patrons using the maze at one time will be limited and monitored by staff.