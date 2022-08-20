An interactive map of participants in this year’s Santa Barbara County Farm Day has now been posted online with links to sign up for locations that require advance registration for public visits.

The nonprofit Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture has scheduled the fourth annual Farm Day for Saturday, Sept. 17, and so far 13 growers and agriculture-related companies have signed up to participate, a SEEAG spokeswoman said.

“Meet All the Hands That Feed You” is the theme for this year’s open farm tours that will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day.

