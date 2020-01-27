Santa Ynez Crown Point Vineyards make Wine Enthusiast magazine's Top 10 Cabernet list

Crown Point Vineyards of Santa Ynez has been recognized by Wine Enthusiast magazine as one of 10 top-rated Cabernet Sauvignon's in California. Their prized Cabernet was the only wine from Santa Barbara County to achieve the Top 10 status, according to the published list.
Roger Bower, proprietor of Crown Point Vineyards, said his winery which produces Bordeaux varietal wines from Happy Canyon, was selected by editors of Wine Enthusiast out of nearly a thousand other varietal bottles.
“It’s an honor to have our 2015 Crown Point Cabernet Sauvignon be recognized as a top-rated wine in California,” said Bower. “From early on, I knew that Crown Point was destined to be a world-class vineyard and that vision still remains. Our goal is to produce wines that will drink well now yet age gracefully for 25+ years. Our winemaking team did a remarkable job crafting this exceptional, purposeful wine.”
As the only Santa Barbara County wine to grace the esteemed list, Crown Point's wine received an impressive 97-point score, said Bower.
You have free articles remaining.
Matt Kettmann, editor at Wine Enthusiast remarked that he believes Crown Point is focused on setting a new benchmark for what Cabernet Sauvignon from Santa Barbara can be.
For more information about Crown Point, visit www.crownpointvineyards.com or call (805) 693-9300.
Bion Rice, CEO and director of winemaking at Sunstone Vineyards & Winery in Santa Ynez has announced his resignation from the family busin…
California lawmakers are considering upending the state’s struggling bottle and can recycling program by requiring beverage distributors to create a new system to take back their own containers, similar to one that has been successful in neighboring Oregon.
There’s no shortage of good restaurants in Solvang and the several small towns around it, nor great tasting rooms. Judging by the growth of Los Olivos alone, over two dozen wine tasting rooms there offer excellent Santa Barbara County grown wines.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.