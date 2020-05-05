Santa Maria blueberry farm open for picking

Santa Maria-based farm, U-Pick Blueberries, has announced their fruit-picking season has officially begun.
The family-friendly, small-scale farm located at 3665 Dominion Road in Santa Maria, offers both pesticide-free blueberries and strawberries for the picking.
Social distancing protocols are asked to be observed.
The company announced their strawberry-picking season opener to be April 15 and two days later, blueberries were ready for harvesting.
“It was to be a relaxed project growing Pinot Noir and Chardonnay along with a variety of vegetables and fruits, including a grove of olive trees.”
Blueberry U-Pick season runs through July.
The farm is open daily, Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., though hours of operation may vary as berries are available.
For more information, visit youpickberries.com or contact the farm at 805- 260-0497.
A conditional use permit could be required of all cannabis cultivation operations in Santa Barbara County — even those already being processed for lesser permits — if the Board of Supervisors approves ordinance amendments recommended by the Planning Commission.
In an effort to aid organizations stepping up during the coronavirus pandemic, California-based berry seller Driscoll's has donated $450,000 t…
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.