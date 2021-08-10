Santa Maria officials are in the process of implementing a number of requirements for increased outreach and access to agricultural workers and growers under a recent agreement with the federal government.
After being instructed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to repeal a 2019 ordinance requiring agricultural employers to obtain discretionary permits to house H-2A workers in single-family areas earlier this year, the city entered into a voluntary compliance agreement with the agency to avoid a potential $400,000 fine and litigation.
The department's Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity has been investigating possible discrimination related to the city's ordinance since May 2020, leading to a complaint by the agency secretary stating that H-2A employees — temporary nonimmigrant workers brought to the United States to fulfill seasonal labor needs — are a protected class of individuals based on national origin that cannot be specifically regulated by local governments.
“Excluding residents from neighborhoods because of their race, color, or national origin violates fair housing laws,” said Jeanine Worden, HUD's acting assistant secretary for fair housing and equal opportunity. “There is a long history of segregation and exclusion of agricultural workers in this country, and it is time it stopped. The Fair Housing Act is clear — jurisdictions may not zone people out of neighborhoods or towns based on their race, color, or national origin.”
The agreement was finalized July 30 and requires a mandatory fair housing training for all city staff involved in the ordinance, the hiring of a designated housing resource employee and improvement of language accessibility in city services, among other commitments over a five-year period.
According to Eady, the city has fulfilled initial requirements such as publishing notices about the discontinuation of the ordinance in local newspapers and on the city's website in both English and Spanish, and is in the process of reaching out to housing owners and residents directly.
"Per the [voluntary compliance agreement], the establishment of an employee housing working group inviting the owners, operators and advocates for H-2A visa holders to participate in will occur in the next six months to one year," she said.
Another requirement is the creation of a language access plan to ensure residents with limited English proficiency can access city services and programs, according to the agreement.
Currently, Spanish and Mixteco interpretation services for city services and public meetings are only supplied when requested, according to city spokesman Mark van de Kamp. As of 2019, around 65% of the city's residents age 5 and older spoke a language other than English at home, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
"The (language access plan) will be completed in accordance with recommendations from HUD, which includes utilizing a 'four-factor' analysis for determining the (limited English proficiency) populations that should be served and the level of language services to be provided," Eady said.
According to a July 30 release from HUD about the agreement, the city also is required to review any fines administered under the ordinance for potential refunds and to analyze any other existing zoning laws that may violate the Fair Housing Act.
However, City Attorney Thomas Watson said no fines or enforcement took place during the two-year period that the ordinance was in place.