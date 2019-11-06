People Helping People (PHP) is inviting the public to attend its 12th annual benefit wine release celebration, Vino de Sueños (Wine of Dreams), which raises funds to support services provided to farm, ranch, and vineyard workers and their families in the Santa Ynez and Los Alamos valleys.
Vino de Sueños first debuted in November of 2008 and was founded by a small group of local premium winemakers – Alma Rosa, Buttonwood, Clos Pepé, Feliz Noché, Foxen, Longoria, and Presidio – to specifically help farm and vineyard workers in the local area.
Event details:
In addition to the wine tasting, wine sale, and art auction, the release event will feature a silent auction of upscale lifestyle items and select wines, live music by the
Complicated Animals, and appetizer stations catered by some of the top chefs on the Central Coast including, as of this publication, Jeff Olsson of Industrial Eats and New West Catering, Brett Stevens of High on the Hog, and K’Syrah Catering.
PHP will also host an exclusive event within the event, the VIP and Patron Lounge area which features exclusive appetizer selections served in a comfortable and intimate setting. In addition, Decadence Fine Cakes and Confections will provide special desserts and Cailloux Cheese Shop will furnish gourmet cheeses.
General admission is $50 per person, VIP, and Patron tickets for Vino de Sueños are now on sale.
To purchase tickets or read more about Vino de Sueños visit
www.vinodesuenos.com or contact Kristina at kristina@syvphp.org or (805) 686-0295.
PHP was selected as the beneficiary due to the large number of farm and vineyard workers they assist.
According to Dean Palius, PHP CEO, the agency serves nearly 800 farm, ranch, and vineyard workers and their family members each year.
“All in, the services cost in excess of $260,000 and we simply could not afford to serve all of those in need without the donations of our winemakers and lead sponsors, the Santa Barbara County Vintners Foundation, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, Coastal Vineyard Care Associates, All American Label, Fund for Santa Barbara, and Uva Design Studios," Palius said.
Twelve Santa Barbara County wineries will donate wine bottles under the exclusive Vino de Sueños (VDS) brand name which will be available for tasting and sale at a discounted rate during the release celebration.
Becky Barieau, VDS event chair, announced the lineup of 2019 wineries as Alma Rosa Winery, The Brander Vineyard, Buttonwood Farm & Winery, Dierberg Vineyard, Foxen Winery, Ken Brown Wines, Kita’ Wines, Lincourt Vineyards, Longoria Wines, Refugio Ranch Vineyards, Riverbench Vineyard & Winery, and Stolpman Vineyards.
According to Barieau, a particularly unique aspect of VDS wines is that each winery’s VDS bottle label includes the ‘dream’ icon originated by artist Karina Puente and a reproduction of an original art piece.
“We have been extremely blessed each year to have so many local artists willing to contribute to this effort," she said, noting that this year’s original labels will be based on the art of Peggy Brierton, Chris Chapman, Jim Farnum, Kevin Gleason, Rebecca Gomez, Suzan Hamilton-Todd, Patricia Hedrick Duncan, John Iwerks, Renée Kelleher, Sharon Tate, and Seyburn Zorthian.
The artists’ original works will be designed into a VDS wine label by participant Kros Andrade, owner of UVA Design Studios. The artwork will be prominently displayed at the event and made available for purchase via a silent auction.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.