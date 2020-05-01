You are the owner of this article.
Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon returns this fall

Following the postponement of the 14th annual Santa Barbara Wine Country Half Marathon due to social distancing restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 crisis, event spokesman Dan Cruz recently announced that a new date has been set. 

The marathon, which was originally slated for May 9, has been moved to Saturday, Nov. 21.

"More than 2,000 runners are registered for the race and all of them received this communication earlier today," Cruz reported on April 29. "The best news, is we’ve received such a positive response from runners to the date change on social media."

Those previously registered for the 2020 event who are able to participate in the rescheduled race are already in the books for November, Cruz said, adding that a race bib and wine glass will be waiting for them. 

Traditionally the 13.1-mile run through Santa Ynez Valley vineyards and into downtown Solvang attracts competitors from dozens of states around the country. 

An economic report provided to event organizers that was conducted by a third party reflected that last year's marathon generated nearly $1.6 million in revenue for Santa Barbara County.

"People are very happy that the race was rescheduled and not canceled, which hopefully sets us up to put on the best event in the half-marathon’s 14-year history," said Cruz.

Event details and registration information can be found at www.runsipsantabarbara.com 

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

