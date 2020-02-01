Santa Barbara County women winemakers to observe International Women’s Day with brunch event next month

In combination with International Women’s Day on Sunday, March 8, Santa Barbara County female vintners, chefs and bakers will join forces to present the 4th annual Women Winemakers Celebration at Roblar Farm in Santa Ynez. The brunchtime celebration will be held between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to the public.
Two dozen women winemakers from around the county will turn out to showcase celebrated varietals paired with brunch-themed passed hor d'oeuvres alfresco or a four-course, sit-down meal, both created by female culinary colleagues.
An event spokesperson said that due to the growth of the annual event, organizers were prompted to move the celebration to a larger venue and introduce it as a daytime fete.
Karen Steinwachs, co-founder of the annual celebration, explained that only 10% of the global wine industry is made up of female lead winemakers, warranting a day of acknowledgment.
"Santa Barbara County not only sees a much higher percentage of women winemakers than most regions in the world – with nearly double the average – but 2020 also marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, making this event, and this year, that much more special," said Steinwachs.
International Women’s Day has been celebrated worldwide since 1909, with a focus on bringing to light the achievements and issues of working women.
Proceeds from the event will go to benefit Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County, which gives to causes that serve women, children, arts and the overall community.
Tickets to the event are currently on sale, at womenwinemakers2020.eventbrite.com
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.