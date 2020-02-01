Santa Barbara County women winemakers to observe International Women’s Day with brunch event next month

Event details

The Women Winemaker's Celebration is ticketed as two separate events:

The wine tasting reception runs from 11 am to 12:30 p.m. and the cost is $50 (plus tax and on-line processing fees)

The "Full Feast" tasting and seated brunch runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the cost is $125 per person (plus tax and on-line processing fees)

Roblar Farm is located at 2121 CA-154, Santa Ynez. Shuttle and parking information will be distributed to all ticketed event guests prior to the event date.

Tickets are available for purchase at womenwinemakers2020.eventbrite.com