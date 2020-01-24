Santa Barbara County vintners to vote on 2% wine assessment for marketing, advocacy

Santa Barbara County vintners this spring will be able to cast their vote for or against a 2% wine Business Improvement District assessment proposed by the Santa Barbara Vintners Association, with the goal of boosting the local wine economy through more extensive marketing and advocacy.
The plan, developed for the association by Sacramento-based legal consultants Civitas Advisors who will also manage the accounting if the assessment is passed, is among the first of its kind and could spur large-scale growth in the region's industry, said Santa Barbara Vintners CEO Alison Laslett.
"The industry has been up against some challenges that it hasn't been able to overcome," said Laslett, a two-year employee of the association, referring to slow growth and the fractured nature of the county's body of vintners. "[The BID] could literally change the face of the wine industry in Santa Barbara County."
Vintners in the county are divided on the concept, however, with some in support and others claiming the extra cost per in-state transaction could damage their bottom line.
Laslett, who has been steering an informational campaign over the last year to inform and garner buy-in from county vintners, said that the assessment would be treated much like a hotel bed tax — consumer transactions specific to the industry would be assessed 2%. So for example, a $30 bottle of wine would cost an additional 60 cents, with the added cost either paid by the winery or added to the price paid by the customer.
Wine growers would not be affected, only vintners with direct-to-consumer business models – whether or not they are members of the vintners association.
"I do understand it takes time for people to wrap their minds around this," said Laslett, underlining that vintners would like to make large economic strides, yet fear the new assessment would turn away vital customers. "So I certainly understand their concerns."
The vintners association projects that initially the BID assessment would bring in $1.6 million annually.
Thirty-five-percent of the assessment would be allotted to expanding marketing efforts; 20% to association operations and 15% to advocacy. The remaining 30% would be applied to member education, festivals and events, and could help build financial reserves.
"What I am hearing from our vintners, is a real want for advocacy," Laslett said. "Building a relationship with the county is the most important."
Laslett said advocacy could come in the form of hiring a key person to act on behalf of the local wine industry, building relationships with and around the county, protecting the region from political encroachment and staying ahead of public policy affecting grapes.
In 2017, the Santa Barbara Vintners Association reported a $555,000 operating budget, paling in comparison to Napa Valley's $7.2 million budget and Paso Robles' $1.5 million budget. The thought is that Santa Barbra County is potentially missing out in the marketplace, Laslett said.
As a way to educate and field questions and concerns about the assessment, Laslett has been leading informational meetings for vintners around the county. Meetings will be held through Jan. 30 and are listed on the vintners website, www.sbcountywines.com.
Getting involved
An early morning wine BID discussion held in October at Pico Restaurant in Los Alamos was attended by a few vinters association members, staffers and a local winemaker.
Patton Penhallegon, co-owner of Penville Wine in Santa Ynez, founded in 2014 with longtime friend Michael Villas, showed up to express his concerns on behalf of his small wine operation which makes 100% of its sales online.
"It's taking the steak out of my mouth," Penhallegon said in opposition to the proposed assessment, saying that paying 2% on each bottle of wine sold by his online business which lacks a tasting room, could devastate sales. "I'm a little guy in the whole scheme of this," he said.
According to Laslett, out-of-state customers would not be subject to the assessment but all California sales including online sales would.
After the BID meeting, Penhallegon said that he distributed an email survey to 450 people from his email newsletter list and gauged their feelings on the proposed assessment. Approximately 100 responded, he said, leading him to believe that as much as half of his customer base could be lost if the assessment is passed.
"It's nearly 50/50: 51.97% said 'yes' and 49% said 'no'," Penhallegon said. "There's a lot [the association] is going to have to do. If they are able to pull this off, this could mean something great. But they're giving themselves five years to see if this would work — and that's a lot of time."
Lompoc winemaker Steve Arrowood of Montemar Wines, located in Lompoc's tasting room collective The Wine Ghetto, says he remains neutral on the topic.
"I am on the sidelines for a few reasons," Arrowood said. "It’s a hot potato issue for many. Some hate the perceived “tax” part, others believe the money is needed to compete. I understand all sides as well as understand that a Montemar vote is a tiny vote that won’t move the needle."
The impact of each vintner's vote would be weighted based on the percentage of direct to customer business transacted on an annual basis measured by the county. Wineries with higher sales would have greater weighting due to their larger contribution.
Arrowood's tasting room was established in 2013, pours handcrafted small-lot Rhone and Burgundy varietals and produces approximately 1,500 cases each year.
"I don’t get worked up one way or another, and will just roll with the outcome," Arrowood said. "This keeps me stress free, which is my preferred and normal state."
Santa Maria Valley vintner Foxen Vineyard and Winery, which produces an estimated 15,000 case annually with some bottles costing $150 or more, represents a larger piece of the vintner body. As much as 5% of the overall weighted average would rest on Foxen's vote, according to co-owner and company controller Becky Barieau.
"I've attended several meetings and they're all so different," Barieau said, describing the varying opinions on the passage of the assessment. "In one of the recent meetings I attended, a smaller producing vintner said that every year he sells 500 cases of wine and asked, 'Why would I want to change that?'
"But I see it more like 'Why not join the community and lift everyone up?' This is going to serve everyone," she said.
Barieau said that because the wine industry is an important economic engine for Santa Barbara County she unequivocally believes the assessment is an appropriate way to raise more marketing dollars to benefit the whole. A huge cost, she said, that her business could not afford alone.
"There are things that need to be done and we need to do them – and as a community," said Barieau. "We're late to join this game and it's time for us to do it."
Should vintners approve the assessment, and should it receive final approval from the county Board of Supervisors, Laslett said as early as this summer each in-state point of sale would reflect a 2% "handling charge". To inform customers about the assessment, a notice would be posted at wine shops throughout the county.
"There really isn't a model for us to follow at this time," Laslett said, adding that Santa Barbara County could be the first in the industry to adopt the assessment. "We don't have the answers, but this may be it."
For more information, visit www.sbcountywines.com/winebidinfo.html, call the Santa Barbara Vintners office at 805-688-0881 or email Alison Laslett at alison@sbcountywines.com
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.