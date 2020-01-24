Santa Barbara County vintners to vote on 2% wine assessment for marketing, advocacy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It's taking the steak out of my mouth," Penhallegon said in opposition to the proposed assessment, saying that paying 2% on each bottle of wine sold by his online business which lacks a tasting room, could devastate sales. "I'm a little guy in the whole scheme of this," he said.

According to Laslett, out-of-state customers would not be subject to the assessment but all California sales including online sales would.

After the BID meeting, Penhallegon said that he distributed an email survey to 450 people from his email newsletter list and gauged their feelings on the proposed assessment. Approximately 100 responded, he said, leading him to believe that as much as half of his customer base could be lost if the assessment is passed.

"It's nearly 50/50: 51.97% said 'yes' and 49% said 'no'," Penhallegon said. "There's a lot [the association] is going to have to do. If they are able to pull this off, this could mean something great. But they're giving themselves five years to see if this would work — and that's a lot of time."

Lompoc winemaker Steve Arrowood of Montemar Wines, located in Lompoc's tasting room collective The Wine Ghetto, says he remains neutral on the topic.