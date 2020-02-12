Santa Barbara County to get outside help with backlog of planning projects

In 2000, Adam Bros. filed a lawsuit and was awarded $5.47 million in monetary damages and $130,000 in punitive damages against Rindlaub, Gevirtz, his supervisor Dan Gira and Zoning Administration Division Deputy Director Noel Langle.

A judge tacked on another $1.1 million for lawyer fees and court costs but voided the judgment against Langle.

The county, on the hook for paying the damages, filed an appeal in 2006, and in 2008 the verdict was overturned. But County Counsel Michael Ghizzoni said the county spent between $500,000 and $1 million on the litigation, and Adam said he spent more than $2 million.

Gira is now the project manager for Wood’s office in Santa Barbara, which prompted Adam’s objection.

“Would you hire a person who defrauded us of $2 million?” Adam asked, saying it would put Gira back into the same environment where the fraud occurred.

“This is like putting a pedophile in charge of a child care center,” Adam said.

County Planning and Development Department Director Lisa Plowman, who was unfamiliar with the case, said she recommended Wood because she previously worked with and trusts the company and it has expertise in the type of projects the county needs help with.