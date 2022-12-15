Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition to winter preparedness level Monday, which means the ban on burning by permit is lifted within its jurisdiction, a department spokesman said.

Individuals with a valid burn permit will be allowed to burn piles of brush, trees, limbs and other organic matter on permissive burn days, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Scott Safechuck, noting the permits do not allow burning standing vegetation.

Such trash as plastic, rubber, construction materials, cannabis waste, lawn trimmings and leaves also may not be burned.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

