Santa Barbara County Fire Department will transition to winter preparedness level Monday, which means the ban on burning by permit is lifted within its jurisdiction, a department spokesman said.
Individuals with a valid burn permit will be allowed to burn piles of brush, trees, limbs and other organic matter on permissive burn days, said County Fire spokesman Capt. Scott Safechuck, noting the permits do not allow burning standing vegetation.
Such trash as plastic, rubber, construction materials, cannabis waste, lawn trimmings and leaves also may not be burned.
County Fire issues burn permits in three categories — agricultural, hazard reduction and residential backyard — at any County Fire station.
But before a permit is issued, the burn piles must be inspected by the department for compliance with permit conditions, Safechuck said.
Property owners and permit holders could be issued citations or billed for the recovery of full suppression costs if a permitted burn escapes and requires Fire Department assistance to control.
Permit holders must contact County Fire before actually starting to burn piles, which may be done only on permissive burn days as determined by the Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.
Permissive burn days are set based on time of year and weather conditions, preferably when fuel moisture is high, air temperatures are low and conditions are conducive to the smoke mixing with the atmosphere.
Permissive burn day information is also available by calling 805-686-8177.