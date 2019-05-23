After years of drought, many people are happy to see rain continuing into May, which usually marks the start of the Central Coast’s dry season.
But for two of Santa Barbara’s biggest crops, the recent storms couldn’t have come at a worse time, according to strawberry and wine grape growers.
Strawberry growers have had to bail out of the fresh berry market, even as rising prices make it more profitable, although some expect to be back on the fresh track as early as Saturday.
For wine grape growers, it’s more of a wait-and-see situation, as it could be weeks before vineyard operators can assess the impacts of the rain plus the added problems caused by accompanying strong winds.
But it appears Santa Barbara County is in better shape than vineyards farther north.
“This is crazy,” David Peck, owner of Manzanita Berry Farms, said Thursday afternoon as another round of rainfall rolled into the Central Coast. “The rain couldn’t have come at a worse time.”
May is the peak production point for local strawberry growers, said Peck, who has about 180 acres in production, but the rainfall has sent some crops into the ditches, others to the juicers and some to the freezers.
“It’s caused just about everybody to back out of the fresh [strawberry] market,” he said, explaining a lot of growers have put their berries into plastic containers for the juice market, while a few are freezing them for the frozen fruit market.
With fewer berries going to supermarkets’ produce departments, consumers will find higher prices on fresh berries, but growers won’t see any benefit from that increase as their crops go either to lower-value or no-value uses.
“We’ve chosen to strip our plants,” Peck said, adding that workers spent Monday through Thursday pulling off all the strawberries that had ripened — sending them into the dirt between the rows — to protect the berries that have a few days yet to go.
“The berries on the greenish side hold up better in the wet,” he said, but he noted if the ripe berries start to rot and remain on the plants, that rot will spread to the ones that are still ripening.
“We’ll try again tomorrow,” Peck said, adding workers will pick a few berries that will be kept warm to see how they hold up. “If they look good, we could be back into fresh Saturday. … They may not be A-1 when they get to the supermarket, but they’ll be acceptable.”
Wine grape growers are on a much longer time scale for determining the rains’ impact.
“It’s not good,” said Kevin Merrill of Mesa Vineyard Management, which takes care of 10,000 acres of wine grapes between this county and the Oregon border. “Some [of the vines] are going through the bloom right now.”
Most of the vines went through bloom a week ago, but a few are still blossoming, and the rain can bring that to a halt. High winds that accompanied some of the rainstorms also knocked of some blooms.
But the loss of blooms isn’t the only problem the rains pose.
“It’s good for mold, mildew and botrytis,” Merrill said. “The temperature is just right for that kind of diseases. And we can’t get into the vineyards to spray.
“Santa Barbara County is in better shape than the vineyards up north,” he added. “But we really won’t know until after the crops set. It may be a couple of weeks before we know. … We just have to roll with the punches and see how we come out.”