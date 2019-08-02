Presqu’ile Winery has announced the hiring of Tim Wanner as their Director of Hospitality and Sales as of June.
In the newly created position, Wanner will oversee Presqu’ile’s visitor experience as well as the direct-to-consumer and wholesale sales channels.
“I’m thrilled to join the Presqu’ile team," Wanner said. "Their pursuit for quality in all things and focus on authentic hospitality aligns extremely well with my passion and experience."
Originally from Minnesota, Wanner has had extensive hospitality and wine sales experience.
He has served as the Beverage Director and interim Director of Operations for The Kitchen restaurant group in Boulder, Colorado, where he built their business from one location to seven in four different states, among managing other top business priorities.
Before moving to Santa Ynez with his family to join the Presqu’ile, Wanner founded a small wine import business that focused on varietals from Italy and Portugal, which he then sold in 2009.
Wanner is a retired semi-professional mountain biker, avid surfer and artist.
For more information about the team, visit www.presquilewine.com.
