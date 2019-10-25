Presqu’ile Winery of Santa Maria has announced the addition of Julie Simon — a San Luis Obispo based chef and farmer — as their new executive chef. She will also design new menus and an organic garden on the property.
Tim Wanner, director of hospitality and sales for the winery, says Simon will author the tasting room wine and food pairings, as well as develop special event menus and oversee wine dinners, including those with guest chefs.
“We are very excited to have Julie join the team," Wanner said. "Her commitment to local sourcing, organic farming, and clean, ingredient-focused cooking truly aligns with Presqu'ile's philosophy, and will make for a very great partnership showcasing our wines in their best light.
Simon's recent headlining at one of the winery’s sell-out Guest Chef Dinners was responsible for garnering the attention of Presqu’ile's owners, the Murphys.
According to Wanner, the Murphys invited her to come aboard as executive chef and rework the food and wine pairings to reflect both her style and to complement the library of wines at Presqu’ile.
“I am thrilled to be joining such a strong and dedicated team, where I can be a part of propelling the Presqu'ile hospitality experience forward," said Simon, a native of France and prior executive chef at the renowned Thomas Hill Organics Bistro in Paso Robles. "And the addition of a permaculture garden not only shows our commitment to great food, it also nurtures the 'sense of place,' mirroring our winemaking philosophy."
