The Pioneers of Santa Barbara County will host the Heritage Tasting, a celebratory ode to the brave individuals who put their time, money and life into making Santa Barbara a world-class wine region, on Nov. 17 from 2 to 5 p.m. at "The Station," located at 346 Bell Street in Los Alamos.
And this year, it will include a special event.
Ethan and Fred Brander of Brander Winery, have decided to do something special to spotlight the wine region's “Founding Fathers” following the sale of Qupé.
Qupé and Brander, along with several others, will be offering library wines to entice fans' palates and offer their wines for sale.
“This is a chance to not only taste the past but to have a piece of it,” said Fred Brander, “because when it’s gone, it’s gone.”
Ethan Lindquist concurred, saying, “The wines my father made will be different, he was so hands on, and these library wines will be treasures.”
This is a last minute add-on to the main event. Other attendees include Au Bon Climat, Foxen, Zaca Mesa and many others.
The event is produced by The Pioneers of Santa Barbara County Group (www.pioneersofsantabarbaracounty.com/).
Tickets are $100 in advance on the website and $125 at the door. The first 50 ticket holders will gain entrance to the Champagne after-party. For further information visit www.pioneersofsantabarbaracounty.com/losalamosfuturestasting