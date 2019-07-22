On Saturday, July 20, beating out last year's attendance numbers, more than 450 entrants turned out for what the Santa Barbara Vintners' Foundation is calling their biggest and best 5-Miler event yet.
For the fourth year, the race attracted a record number of attendees to Sanford Winery, where the majority faced the 5-Miler course, and a small group of walkers/strollers opted for the more scenic 1 Mile Wine Walk.
Eventgoers of all ages and abilities were met with cool morning temperatures that offered extra support to runners traversing Rinconada and Sanford & Benedict Vineyards. The 5-mile, mixed terrain course featured a 350-foot ascent to an expansive vineyard view, overlooking the Sta. Rita Hills in Lompoc.
“With ideal weather for the runners, walkers and post-event Finish Line Festival — plus an event attendee record, our 5th anniversary edition was a huge success,” said Jessica Gasca, President of the Vintners Foundation.
Gasca said the event, which brings light to healthy living, donated this year's proceeds to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and their Alma Cena Sana program. The Foodbank’s mission is to end hunger and transform the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition.
Race results
According to the Foundation, Kris Brown of Santa Barbara and Madelyn Vorgitch of Moorpark won this year's 5-Miler event, also a Santa Barbara Athletic Association Grand Prix scoring event.
Brown, 30, finished first in 28 minutes, 34 seconds, and Vorgitch, 23, in 31:20, also beating out her 2018 course record of 31:44, and placing third overall.
Another celebrated event record was in the team competition. A reported 15 scoring teams of five runners or more, and 241 team members overall, took to the course.
Calculated by the top five runners' scores, Power of Your Om Yoga Studio team led by men’s champion, Brown, took the team title. His team set an event record with a 34:25 average: Brown, Jason Smith, 30:51; Dan Rudd 36:34; Adrienne Smith, 37:58 and Jim Sloan, 38:07.
The previous team record was 34:29, set by The Screwcaps in 2016.
Inside Track Running Club (ITRC) and Grassini Family Vineyards again had the largest teams, 52 and 34 members, respectively.
Each course finisher received a 5th anniversary t-shirt and medal; adults 21 & older received a commemorative wine glass.
The post-race Finish Line Festival which featured wine tasting, local food, live music and silent auction at Sanford Winery, offered early-risers some reprieve.
“We cannot thank enough all of our participants, sponsors, volunteers, silent auction donors and host Sanford Winery for presenting such an outstanding, fun community event,” Gasca said.
For complete results and a list of event sponsors, visit https://www.sbvintnersrun.com/.
