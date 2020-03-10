New county figures prompt possible reduction in proposed wine fee to 1%

The voting window for a proposed wine BID assessment – renamed the "Santa Barbara County Wine Preserve" – that would apply to all California-based direct-to-consumer (DTC) transactions in the county, has been postponed due to a restructuring of the proposal.
After receiving revised county data — the Santa Barbara Vintners based the initial 2% fee proposal on earlier data — a reduction to 1% is being considered, said Vintners CEO Alison Laslett.
"The figures that we had originally been quoted by the county were about half of what the industry does in sales, so this is going to allow us to consider structuring the [Wine Preserve] at either a lower percentage or [exclude] the wine club [members]," Laslett said, noting that the process was all done through a third party consultant so that no confidential sales data was revealed to the vintners association. "It took some time, but through working with multiple agencies and consultants, the county and I feel confident now that we have accurate data."
The initial 2% assessment proposal was met with some push back from the county's vintners, who will eventually vote on the assessment.
In a mass-email distributed to the vintner body on Feb. 29, Laslett explained two options.
The first is to reduce the proposed 2% assessment on all California DTC sales to 1%. The second option retains the initial 2% assessment but excludes wine club members, arguably a vital asset to wine business.
Laslett notes that the latter is the more complicated option for all parties given that the structure cannot be audited against sales tax records by a third party and would require self-reporting, an extra bookkeeping task that could potentially pose a challenge.
The email explains that a survey will soon be sent to vintners countywide that will include exact budgets, plan features, and general pros and cons for each option. Vintners will be asked to state their option preference.
Laslett said a third option will soon be released to the vintners for consideration as well, but did not have details.
"Part of what we're trying to do is to understand the concerns about the (Preserve) and address them," she said. "Ironically, this delay has given us an opportunity to go back and revisit the structure of the [Preserve] and try and create one that works for as many people as possible."
The assessment plan, which is among the first of its kind, would boost the local wine economy by more than $3 million annually through extensive marketing and advocacy efforts, according to projections.
"It's pretty important that this become an opportunity for Santa Barbara County to protect its wine industry and do that through political advocacy – representation at a regulatory level where decisions are being made – and protection of the area," said Laslett. "We're calling it [the Preserve] because the assessment is meant to protect and promote the wine industry."
