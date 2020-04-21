Monty Roberts named Equine Industry Vision award finalist by American Horse Publications

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Out of 12 nominees, four finalists were selected, Roberts being one of them.

“The recognition of the Equine Industry Vision Award winner is important to AHP members and the equine media industry,” said American Horse Publications Executive Director Chris Brune.

Brune said although the award ceremony will not be held in person this year due to the cancellation of the 2020 AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky amid the global pandemic, a winner will be announced via a video presentation on May 29.

The winner will receive a trophy created by master artisan Peter Wayne Yenawine.