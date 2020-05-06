You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Miller Family Wine Company names Jonathan Nagy as winemaker

Miller Family Wine Company names Jonathan Nagy as winemaker

{{featured_button_text}}
050720 Jonathan Nagy

Nagy brings over 20 years of industry experience to Miller Family Wine Company.

 Contributed Photo

Miller Family Wine Company has appointed industry veteran and Santa Maria native Jonathan Nagy, as Winemaker.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to have Jonathan join as winemaker,” said Vice President of Operations Marshall Miller. “He is an accomplished winemaker with an inherent understanding of winemaking on the Central Coast that sets him apart.” 

Nagy brings to the role a bachelor of science in chemistry from the University of California, Davis, and over 20 years of industry experience, having worked two harvests with Robert Mondavi Winery in Napa Valley, three years as Lab Manager/Enologist for Cambria Winery and 16 years as winemaker for Byron. 

In addition to winemaking and viticulture, Nagy's background includes budget planning, compliance, sales and marketing, and leadership across all levels of winery operations.

+3
Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Despite the drought of customers, great savings abound

Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Despite the drought of customers, great savings abound

As always in a storm there is a silver lining, the incredible deals wineries are offering for online sales. Most include shipping within the U.S., most offer discounts to everyone, which may be deeper (but not always) for their wine club members. Fortunately, I receive press releases and I stay informed of these sales through social media. I do it to share the news with my readers, who much like me, always appreciate a good deal when we find them.

“Jonathan is the complete package, with strong skills in business leadership as well as winemaking," said Nicholas Miller, vice president of sales and marketing at Miller Family Wine Company. "We are thrilled to have him on our team and have the utmost confidence in the direction he will take our wine program."

Miller Family Wine Company is the newest division of the Thornhill Companies.

For more information, visit www.millerfamilywinecompany.com.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News