Miller Family Wine Co. of Santa Maria acquires Butternut brand

Miller Family Wine Co. announced its recent acquisition of BNA Wine Group’s portfolio of wines, which according to a company spokeswoman, includes the award-winning Butternut brand, Volunteer, Humble Pie and The Rule labels.

“BNA has done a great job at meeting the demands of consumers by creating on-trend, high-quality wines that are widely available,” explained Nicholas Miller, vice president of sales and marketing. “Adding this well-rounded lineup of brands not only gives us the opportunity to expand our reach into retail chains but, also, provides the members of our newly launched Miller Family Wine Club with an even more diverse array of wines to try."

As part of the company's multiyear growth plan, Miller Family Wines — a five-generation family-owned company and a division of the Thornhill Companies — acquired BNA Wine Group’s brands to widen its market presence in leading national retail chains and expand its offerings in direct-to-consumer channels, the spokeswoman said.

BNA Wine Group was founded by three wine industry veterans in Nashville.

“We’re thrilled to announce Miller Family Wine Co.’s procurement of BNA Wine Group’s collection of brands," said Marshall Miller, vice president of operations, noting that the company has for the past few years sought out new opportunities to grow "both thoughtfully and organically," while aiming to reach new consumers strategically. "The acquisition of these brands, and Butternut in particular, is a significant step toward those overarching goals.”