The first Ojai Medical Cannabis Conference -- MediCannaCon for short -- will take place on Saturday, May 4. Presented by the Ojai Herbal Symposium and Sespe Creek Collective, the conference is intended for health professionals as well as those of the general public who would like to be informed with the latest science on the topic of medical cannabis.
Esteemed faculty representing the medical profession, pharmacology, and registered nursing include David Bearman, MD; Margaret Peterson, MD; James D. Adams, PhD; and Susan Marks, RN, BSN, PHN. Topics will include "Cannabis in Health and Disease," "The Human Endocannabinoid System," "Medical Uses of Full-Spectrum Cannabis," "The Entourage Effect of Cannabis," and "The Safe and Effective Cannabis Patient Experience."
5.5 Category 1 CA Acupuncture Board CEUs are pending approval.
Registration is $125 in advance until May 3 and $145 at the door on May 4. Volunteers are needed to staff the event in exchange for admission. The conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ojai Valley Woman’s Club, 441 E. Ojai Avenue.
For all information visit OjaiHerbal.org or call 805-646-6281.