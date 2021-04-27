Route One Farmers Market is inviting community members to help celebrate its second anniversary in Vandenberg Village during market hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2.
The special Sunday event will feature live music by Jacob Cole, a raffle for adults, scavenger hunt for children and food trucks Cisco Kid and Sassafrass, according to market director Shelby Wild. A local artisan also will teach a lavender wreath making class, and craft vendors will be on hand.
Items to be raffled include Route One Farmers Market hoodies, summer picnic baskets and other market “swag,” Wild noted.
“Route One is so thrilled to be able to celebrate our second anniversary with our community," she said. "This time last year there was so much fear and uncertainty, we’re doubly excited to be on this side of it and able to safely gather together for a fun event."
Also in attendance will be Santa Barbara County’s 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who will be available for the duration of the market hours, according to Wild, who noted that community members are encouraged to drop by with questions about county governance, or to share ideas or even a greeting.
Social distancing and mask wearing will be required.
CalFresh EBT and Market Match are accepted.
Route One Farmers Market hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at 3745 Constellation Road in Lompoc.