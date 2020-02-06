Local wine, strawberries will benefit from trade agreements, says US deputy ag secretary

He said reducing regulatory barriers will spur more innovation and technological advances, which he said has led to America becoming the top agricultural producer in the world and California the top ag producer in America.

“In the last 90 years, we’ve increased production 500% on 9% fewer acres,” Censky said. “That is a tremendous accomplishment. The dairy industry is producing twice as much milk with 60% fewer cows.”

Censky also said agriculture is the key to solving two major problems — rising population and climate change.

“My message is that agriculture is the solution,” he told the audience. “Many times agriculture is looked at as the problem.

“We have the most innovative farmers in the world,” he said, adding that the country must have “the right size of science-based regulatory systems in place. If not, the regulation hurdles will be so high, only the biggest companies in the world will be able to [surmount] them.”

When that happens, Censky said, those companies will charge monopoly rates on their products, so it’s important to remove the regulatory barriers to market access, which he said is the biggest issue facing agriculture.