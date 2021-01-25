A new year brings with it new ideas, new goals and new opportunities for growth. With Santa Barbara County positioning itself to be the de facto Southern California cannabis capital, opportunities abound and I'm excited to write this new monthly column, "Flower to the People," focusing on the subject of cannabis.
The column will mainly highlight educational and informational topics about the plant that has been in the spotlight of scrutiny for nearly a century.
Additionally, it will reflect on current events and political decisions in Santa Barbara County that affect the legalization and regulation of cannabis policies and their economic impact. The column will further advance the discussion for protections to safe access for patients and consumers.
Over the past four years, I have had the distinct privilege of working with and leading a wide and diverse coalition of pro-cannabis supporters from our communities to accomplish social change demanded by voters.
Our platform was created after a majority of California voters approved Proposition 64 in 2016, including a 57% majority of voters in the city of Lompoc. Our voices were elevated on this platform when city officials, with the backing of former Mayor, Bob Lingl, introduced a shameful ordinance to ban adult use of recreational cannabis, contrary to the will of the voters.
A line of persons filled City Hall to speak in opposition to the proposed ban, which led to my founding the Lompoc Valley Cannabis Coalition and the eventual passage of Ordinance 1640 (17) after a failed referendum, which gave way to a New Amsterdam-like atmosphere in Lompoc: Lompocsterdam.
From the people's pulpit at Lompoc City Hall, transcending differences — race, social class, age, sex, religion, political affiliation and any other matter that typically draws dissension — together, we helped craft one of the most all-encompassing ordinances in California that immediately made headlines and attracted dozens of new prospective cannabis businesses looking to open their doors in Lompoc.
"I have at least three or more parties interested in acquiring a green zone property at any time," said Aaron Schulman, a real estate agent with Douglas Elliman Realty who specializes in cannabis real estate transactions, and is a partner at Santa Barbara Manufacturing and Supply Co. "It's not uncommon for there to be a bidding war."
Increased property values for green zone commercial and industrial properties are not the only properties on the way up.
According to data from the Lompoc Valley Association of Realtors, the price of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom house has nearly doubled in price on sold listings comparatives between 2014 and 2020.
Lompoc, a Chumash word which means "lagoon" or "stagnant water," has lived up to its namesake with a stagnate economy and population growth over the past few decades.
However, since legalization and making the decision to regulate the cannabis industry, Lompoc, with its newfound interest, has experienced an uptick in economic development, job creation, tax revenues, property values and relevance.
While cannabis regulation has not been the sole factor in these developments, it has contributed to an economic stimulus and doubled expectations.
The most recent data from the Sept. 25, 2020, city manager's report, reflect losses in tax revenue across the board, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite economic challenges posed by the ongoing health crisis, city taxes incurred by Lompoc's open-market cannabis industry — which go into the city's general fund that primarily pays for police and fire — added a total of $983,000 in revenue as of June 3, $533,513 more than initially projected.
The better-than-expected cannabis tax stream during the pandemic is not limited to Lompoc.
Data from Santa Barbara County shows a year-over-year 50% increase in cannabis tax revenues in the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year, July 1 to Sept. 30, 2020.
According to a December report to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, taxes received from cannabis operations have increased every quarter since the first quarter of 2018-19, and officials have said they are now one of the county's top four sources of discretionary revenue.
With the COVID-19 pandemic hindering a stable economy and putting small businesses at risk, it's a miracle that the most scrutinized plant in history can rise from the ashes to provide relief for both our physical and financial health.
To that I say, more flower to the people!
