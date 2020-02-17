Jamie Edlin: 'The Starter Farm' puts down roots in the Santa Ynez Valley

Later, we shook the dirt off of our boots and continued our conversation at Ellie’s Tap & Vine in downtown Santa Ynez, where earlier that day Mark had dropped off a variety of fresh vegetables. They would all find their place in owner/chef Joy Reinhardt’s ever-changing menu.

Joy grew up bringing the farm to the table thanks to her mother, Ellie, who insisted on buying her vegetables from neighboring produce markets. When Joy’s colorful career evolved into cheffing, she naturally cultivated relationships with local farmers.

“Buying from farmers that you know, makes the food more meaningful. What makes Mark special is that he’s willing to grow crops that he probably never thought of growing, but what his customers are requesting,” Joy detailed. “He invites input from me and it makes for a relationship that will be lasting.”

+6 Sweet memories: Birkholm's of Solvang looks back, readies for third generation takeover As tourists started to trickle into Solvang, Carl Birkholm Sr. expanded his business. In 1951, he opened the Birkholm’s Bakery location in Paaske’s Copenhagen Square, on Alisal Road. Soon, more than just Solvang visitors would be exposed to the Birkholm name.

Today’s delivery from The Starter Farm includes sorrel which will go with the oven-roasted halibut; carrots to pair perfectly with the short ribs; and fuyu persimmons which will take center stage in the salad.

Joy set the salad in front of us.