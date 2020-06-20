Jamie Edlin: Playing in the dirt at Forbidden Fruit Orchards

Recipe: Blueberry Clafouti

With most restaurants temporary closed at the time of my meeting with Sandy, I turned to the best baker that I personally know, my friend Joan Singleton.

*From Joan’s kitchen (adapted from a recipe by Ina Garten).

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature

⅓ cup, plus 1 Tbsp granulated sugar

3 extra large eggs, at room temperature

1½ cups heavy cream

6 Tbsp all-purpose flour

2 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 tsp grated lemon zest

¼ tsp Kosher salt

2 Tbsp crème de cassis or Cebada’s blueberry wine (optional)

1 pint fresh blueberries, rinsed & drained

Powdered sugar Crème fraîche

Preparation: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter a round or oval heat-proof baking dish, 10 x 13 x 1.5”, and dust with 1 Tbsp granulated sugar.

Beat eggs and sugar until fluffy, about 3 mins in an electric mixer. On low speed, add in the cream, vanilla extract, lemon zest, salt and crème de cassis or wine. Carefully add flour until mixed.

Arrange blueberries in baking dish. Then pour batter over berries and bake until the top is golden brown and the custard is firm, about 35-40 mins.

Serve warm or at room temp. Sprinkle with confectioners sugar and add a spoonful of crème fraîche or homemade whipped cream.

Yield: 6-8 servings