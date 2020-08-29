Jamie Edlin: Olive oil fit for royalty

Shannon Casey and John Copeland spent much of their adult lives in the entertainment industry, John as a television producer and Shannon in digital effects. Their careers took them all over the world, but it’s the Santa Ynez Valley that they finally call home.

They bought their 20-acre property on North Refugio Road in 1999 as a weekend retreat. Ancestry.com confirmed that farming ran in John’s blood. Growing something was, therefore, a must.

They considered vines until realizing that grapes were too big of an investment. Growing olives and making olive oil seemed to make better sense. Olives are drought-resistant, hardy and well-suited for the Santa Ynez climate.

“I went to Olive School, a short course offered by UC Davis,” Shannon explained. “I tasted a lot of olive oils to determine which varieties we wanted to plant. And that’s when I met John Belfy of Buona Terra Farming. He’s a longtime vineyard manager here in the Valley. He oversaw the planting of our olive trees, a mix of Italian, Spanish and California varietals, and managed the orchard in the beginning. We weren’t planning to move up to the Valley full time until the olives were mature enough to harvest. But then 9/11 happened.”

“It was a reality moment,” John added. “Life is short. Shannon and I agreed that we should be living where we want to wake up every morning, and that precipitated our move from Los Angeles to Santa Ynez in 2002.”

Their first harvest was in the winter of 2005.

Since making the move to their Rancho Olivos, Shannon and John have been hands-on every step from tending to the 7 acres of olive trees, all of which are sustainably and organically farmed, to bottling their extra virgin olive oil (EVO).